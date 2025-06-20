CUET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key: Last Chance to Raise Objections Today – This is the process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window to challenge the provisional answer key released for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 tonight at 11 pm – reported the NDTV. Candidates who appeared for the exam can submit objections, if any, by visiting the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. The objection fee must also be paid by the deadline, which is June 20, up to 11 PM.

The CUET UG 2025 was held from May 13 to June 4, after which the provisional ley was released on June 18. The exam, registered for by a total of 13,54,699 candidates, was held in multiple shifts in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across the country and overseas

Here’s how you can check CUET UG provisional answer key?

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in Go to the “Candidate Activity” section Click on the link for CUET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key Log in using your application number and date of birth View and review the answer key available in PDF format

A non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question has to be paid by the candidate who chooses to challenge an answer. This can be paid via debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. However, challenges raised after the passing of the deadline or without the payment of the prescribed fee will not be considered.

The objections raised by the candidates are reviewed by a panel of subject experts, who will then update the answer key if the challenge raised is deemed valid. Based on the revised answer key, the final result is then prepared. However, candidates will not receive individual notifications regarding the outcome of their objections.

"No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final," said the official notice.

Here’s how you can raise objections to CUET UG 2025 answer key

Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the link titled ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’ Log in using your application number and password Click on ‘View Question Paper’ to access your recorded responses and the answer keys Then select ‘Click to view/Challenge Answer Key’ Note that the Question IDs listed may not be in order Match these Question IDs with those in your question paper The ID in the ‘Correct Option(s)’ column indicates the official answer To raise an objection, select the desired Option ID(s) by ticking the appropriate boxes Upload supporting evidence in a single PDF file using the ‘Choose File’ button Click ‘Submit and Review Claims’ after making your selections Review your challenges; to make changes, click ‘Modify Your Claims’, or proceed by clicking ‘Final Submit’ After the final submission, your list of challenges will be displayed Click on ‘Pay Now’ to pay the fee of Rs 200 per question challenged Choose a payment method and complete the transaction

For assistance, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 and are encouraged to regularly check the official website –cuet.nta.nic.in – for updates.