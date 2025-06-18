CUET-UG 2025 answer keys released at cuet.nta.nic.in, objections open till June 20

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer keys on the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.
The CUET UG 2025 exams were conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 13 to June 4, 2025, across multiple shifts in India and abroad. A total of 13,54,699 candidates had registered for the examination.
Visit cuet.nta.nic.in
Click on the ‘CUET UG 2025 answer keys’ link
Login using your application number and date of birth
View and download the provisional answer keys
Save it for future reference
Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answers can raise objections by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The facility to challenge the answer key will remain open till June 20, 2025.
Once the challenges are submitted, a panel of subject experts will review them.
If a challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The final result will be based on the revised answer key, which will be applicable to all candidates. However, individual candidates will not be informed of the status of their objections.
Go to cuet.nta.nic.in
Click on ‘Challenges regarding CUET UG 2025 Answer Key’
Login with your application number, password, and captcha
Click on “View Question Paper” to see your responses
To raise objections, click on “Click to view/Challenge Answer Key”
Upload supporting documents (PDF format only)
Click ‘Submit and review Claims’
Modify or Final Submit your claims
Proceed to payment to complete the process
Candidates are advised to complete the objection process before the deadline and stay tuned to the official website for further updates on results and final answer keys.