CUET-UG 2025 answer keys released at cuet.nta.nic.in, objections open till June 20

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer keys on the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET UG 2025 exams were conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 13 to June 4, 2025, across multiple shifts in India and abroad. A total of 13,54,699 candidates had registered for the examination.

How to download CUET UG 2025 answer keys:

Visit cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the ‘CUET UG 2025 answer keys’ link Login using your application number and date of birth View and download the provisional answer keys Save it for future reference

Raise objections by June 20

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answers can raise objections by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The facility to challenge the answer key will remain open till June 20, 2025.

Once the challenges are submitted, a panel of subject experts will review them.

If a challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The final result will be based on the revised answer key, which will be applicable to all candidates. However, individual candidates will not be informed of the status of their objections.

How to challenge the answer key:

Go to cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on ‘Challenges regarding CUET UG 2025 Answer Key’

Login with your application number, password, and captcha

Click on “View Question Paper” to see your responses

To raise objections, click on “Click to view/Challenge Answer Key”

Upload supporting documents (PDF format only)

Click ‘Submit and review Claims’

Modify or Final Submit your claims

Proceed to payment to complete the process

Candidates are advised to complete the objection process before the deadline and stay tuned to the official website for further updates on results and final answer keys.