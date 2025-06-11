APPSC Group 1 Mains 2025 Results announced! Interview schedule released. Details here!

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the Group 1 Mains Result 2025. Candidates who participated in the Group-I Services recruitment written examination, held from May 3 to May 9, 2025, can download their results from the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.



Interview details

A total of 182 candidates have qualified for the oral test (interview), scheduled from June 23 to June 30, 2025, at the APPSC office in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh (New HOD’S Building, 2nd Floor, MG Road, Opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Complex, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010).



Individual call letters will be sent to candidates soon. Candidates facing scheduling conflicts can email group1psc@gmail.com before June 15, 2025, to request adjustments.



Examination overview

The APPSC Group 1 Mains Examination was conducted from May 3 to May 9, 2025, across four district centres at 13 venues, from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm.



The exam comprised seven papers, with Telugu and English being qualifying papers.



The other five papers were:

Paper-I: General Essay

Paper-II: History and Culture

Paper-III: Politics, Law, Ethics, Governance, etc

Paper-IV: Economy and Development of India and Andhra Pradesh

Paper-V: Science, Technology, and Environmental Studies



Each paper carried 150 marks and had a duration of 180 minutes.



The mains examination totaled 825 marks, with the five non-qualifying papers contributing 750 marks and the interview carrying 75 marks.



How to download APPSC Mains result 2025

To check the APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025, follow these steps:



1) Visit the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

2) On the homepage, click the link for APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025.

3) View the result PDF listing the registered numbers of qualified candidates.

4) Check for your registered number in the list.

5) Download and print the result for future reference.



Candidates are advised to regularly check the official APPSC website for updates, and further details regarding the interview process and other related information.