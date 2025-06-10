JoSAA Counselling 2025: Have you filled out your choices yet? Here are key DETAILS and information to note

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has started the counselling process, and the first mock seat allotment has already been released.



This year, 1,72,782 students participated in the choice filling, and a total of 1.93 lakh options were filled. However, from locking your choices to changing branches, there are many important things you must know.



What is JoSAA Counselling?

JoSAA conducts counselling every year for admission into top engineering colleges like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs), and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).



This year, 62,853 seats across 127 colleges are available for admission, a 2,916-seat increase from last year.



These colleges offer a total of 927 branches such as Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Architecture (BArch), Bachelor of Planning (BPlan), etc, for which students can fill their preferences. Here are some important dates to note:



Last date for choice filling: June 12, 2025, by 5 pm

First mock allotment: Released on June 9

Second mock allotment: To be released on June 11, 2025



1.72 lakh students participated

This year, 1,72,782 students participated in JoSAA counselling, and a total of 1,93,71,842 options were submitted, meaning an average of 112 options per student.



The first mock seat allotment was released on June 9, which shows a simulated allotment based on the student's rank and choices.



Note: This is only a mock allotment, not a real seat allotment. If you haven’t locked your choices yet, the last saved choices by 5 pm on June 12 will be auto-locked.



Be sure to review your choices after the mock allotment, as once locked, you can’t make changes to your branch or college.



In the second mock allotment, many students can fill in new options as well — so don’t miss checking the second mock result on 11 June.



Advanced 2025 seat allotment: Multiple candidates for one rank? Here's the solution

- If only one seat is left in a branch, and multiple students share the same rank, an extra seat will be added to accommodate them in their preferred branch.



Most importantly, this additional seat will not affect the seats reserved for SC, ST, OBC (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes), or other reserved categories.



These extra seats will be added in 128 top institutes for courses like BTech, BE, BPlan, BArch.



No branch change option in 12 IITs

Earlier, students could be admitted to a lower preferred branch and later apply for a branch change. But this time, 12 IITs have completely disabled the branch change option.



These IITs are:

- IIT Bombay

- IIT Mandi

- IIT Kharagpur

- IIT Hyderabad

- IIT Madras

- IIT Patna

- IIT Dhanbad

- IIT Varanasi

- IIT Jammu

- IIT Dharwad



This means, if you are admitted to these IITs, you will have to continue in the branch you are allotted, and there will be no options to change later. Hence, candidates are advised to make their choices carefully.



JoSAA 2025: What's new this year?

This year, the total number of seats has increased in JoSAA counselling — 62,853 in total, 2,916 more than last year.



Additionally, the system for adding extra seats for candidates with the same rank ensures that students get their preferred branches, which is a significant relief. However, with the branch change option closed in 12 IITs, students need to be extra cautious.