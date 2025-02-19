PSTET results are out. Here's how you can check them

Today, February 19, the Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (PSCERT) declared the results of the Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025. The board has uploaded the result download link online at https://pstet.pseb.ac.in.

The steps to download PSTET Result 2025 are:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the Punjab State Education Board at https://pstet.pseb.ac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 Result

Step 3: Log in with credentials, including email ID and password

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Print the results for future reference



PSTET Result 2024

The Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2025 is the gateway to evaluate the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in various schools across the state. The Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test was conducted on December 1, 2024, which comprised two papers.



Paper 1 — For candidates aspiring to teach Primary Classes I to V, and

Paper 2 — For those aiming to teach Upper & Primary Classes VI to VIIICandidates can check their rank and merit position via the rank list. Also, candidates can download the score after the declaration of the result, as stated in a report by Jagran Josh.