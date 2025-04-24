Punjab board exam: PSEB Class 12 result 2025 expected by late April. Check other DETAILS here

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to announce the PSEB Class 12 result 2025 soon, in online mode. The results for the senior secondary examination will be available on the official website, pseb.ac.in.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams can expect the results by the end of April 2025, based on past trends.

Examination schedule

The PSEB conducts Class 12 examinations annually between February and April. For 2025, the exams took place from February 19 to April 4.

In comparison, the 2024 exams were held from February 12 to March 30, with results declared on April 30.

Result announcement timeline

Following past patterns, the PSEB 12 result 2025 is expected to be released between April 26 and April 30, 2025. Below is a summary of the result release dates from previous years:

Year: PSEB 12th Result date

2025: April 26-30, 2025 (expected)

2024: April 30, 2024

2023: May 24, 2023

2022: June 28, 2022

How to check PSEB 12th result 2025 online

Students can access their PSEB 12th Result 2025 on the official website or via SMS. Here are the steps to check the results online:

1. Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in.

2. Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage.

3. Select the link for Senior Secondary Class 12 Result 2025.

4. A new window will open; enter your roll number and click the ‘Find Results’ button.

5. Save and print the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Previous years’ pass percentages

The PSEB releases detailed statistics alongside the results, including pass percentages. While the 2025 statistics will be available post-result announcement, the pass percentages for the past three years are as follows:

Year : Girls pass percentage: Boys pass percentage: Overall pass percentage

2024: 95.74%: 90.74%: 93.04%

2023: 95.14%: 90.25%: 92.47%

2022: 97.78%: 96.27%: 96.96%