MAHE MET 2025 Phase 1 admit card: When and where to download hall ticket

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is yet to release the MET 2025 Phase 1 admit card. Once released, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website — manipal.edu.

Phase 1 of the MET 2025 is scheduled for April 18 and 19, with the exam to be conducted in two shifts — morning shift at 9 am and afternoon shift at 1 pm, reported Hindustan Times.

The Manipal Entrance Test (MET) is the common entrance exam for admission to BTech and MTech programmes offered by institutions under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE).

BTech programmes are available at the Manipal Institute of Technology (MAHE Manipal), Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMU Sikkim), Manipal University Jaipur (MU Jaipur), and Manipal Institute of Technology, Bengaluru (MAHE Manipal).

MTech programmes are offered by the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), while ME programmes are available through the Manipal School of Information Sciences (MSIS).

Steps to download MAHE MET 2025 admit card

Go to the official MAHE website: manipal.edu. Click on the “MAHE MET Admit Card 2025” link on the homepage. Enter your login credentials as required. Click on “Submit” to view your admit card. Download and review the details carefully. Take a printout for exam day.

The entrance examination will be followed by an online BTech/MTech Common Counselling Process, which will be conducted exclusively for MET rank holders.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of MAHE for more details and updates related to the admission process.