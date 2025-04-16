JEE Main 2025: NTA likely to announce results for Session 2 (Paper 1) by tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the results for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 (Paper 1) by April 17, as per a report by NDTV.

Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results and final answer keys on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The overall merit list will be compiled using the NTA scores of candidates from both Session 1 and Session 2 for the BE/BTech paper. For students who appeared in both sessions, the best of the two scores will be used to determine their rank.

JEE Advanced 2025 eligibility

Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates in the JEE Main 2025 merit list will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2025, the gateway to admissions in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

This year, IIT Kanpur will conduct the JEE Advanced exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes, including Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s, and Dual Degree courses in Engineering, Sciences, and Architecture.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 was conducted between April 2 and April 9.

Paper 1 (BE/BTech) was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, while Paper 2 (BArch/BPlan) was conducted on April 9. Earlier this year, Session 1 took place from January 22 to 30, with the provisional answer key released on February 4.

Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for the latest updates related to results, cut-offs, and further admission processes.