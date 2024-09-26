XAT 2025: What's new this? Check out the list of new exam cities

What's new with the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) this year?

The national-level Master of Business Administration/Post Graduate Diploma in Management (MBA/PGDM) entrance exam will additionally be conducted in as many as 34 new test cities. All in the bid to work on accessibility of the exams and bringing it closer to aspirants who hail from rural areas of the country, informed a press release.

The examination is conducted by Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur. The registration for the exam had already commenced on July 15, 2024.

A few of the newly added cities are:

- Anantapur

- Arrah

- Bhagalpur

- Darbhanga

- Muzaffarpur

- Bilaspur

- Mehsana

- Baddi

- Chikkaballapur

- Davanagere

- Hazaribagh

- Hisar

- Kalaburagi (Gulbarga)

- Kurukshetra

- Shimla

- Ajmer

- Balasore

- Bikaner

- Dhenkanal

- Jodhpur

- Kolhapur

- Nanded

- Patiala

- Sikar

- Ujjain

- Karimnagar

- Salem

- Vellore

- Aligarh

- Bareilly

- Haldwani

- Moradabad

- Muzaffarnagar

- Kalyani

For XAT 2025, aspirants can select as many as six preferred cities. They will be allowed to edit and choose new cities on September 28 and 29, 2024.

When it comes to the fee for registration, it is Rs 2,200 for all those who wish to apply, plus additional Rs 200 per programme for those aspirants who intend to apply to XLRI courses.

For more details, visit www.xatonline.in.