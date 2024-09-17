CBSE Class X, XII Board exam timetable to be out soon? Read here

The CBSE Class X and XII date sheet will include exam dates, timings, days, and general instructions for students. Meanwhile, CBSE is exploring the possibility of introducing a semester system with biannual exams.

Currently, the Board exams for Classes X and XII are held during the February-March period. The ministry had initially planned to introduce biannual Board exams from the 2024-25 academic year, but this has now been delayed by one year. Although discussions are on, a final decision is yet to be made on when and in what format the biannual board exams will be introduced, officials hinted.

The board informed the Union Ministry of Education that over 150 steps are involved in conducting Class X and XII Board exams under the current system.

As proposed by the National Curriculum Framework, the new semester system was prepared by a national steering committee led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Kasturirangan, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It suggests a semester system for students in Classes XI and XII.