FMGE December 2024 registrations begin. Here is how you can apply!

The National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has begun the registration process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2024, starting Monday, October 28, reported The Indian Express.



Here are some important points to remember:



1) Candidates can apply till November 18 at 11.55 pm.



2) An edit window will be open from November 21 to November 25, and a final edit window for correcting images, signatures, and thumb impressions will be available from December 6 to December 9.



3) The FMGE will take place on January 12, 2025.



4) The FMGE December 2024 admit cards will be issued on January 8, 2025.



5) The FMGE results will be announced by February 12, 2025.



Here are a few steps on how to apply for FMGE December 2024:



Step 1: Go to the official website — natboard.edu.in.



Step 2: Find the 'Examinations tab', click on 'Screening Test'. Then, on 'FMGE Examination'.



Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, and then, click on the 'application link' tab.



Step 4: Look into the required fields, and then fill in the information in the application form.



Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form.



Step 6: Save the hard copy for future reference.