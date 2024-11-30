CLAT 2025: Exam date, timings, and essential guidelines for aspirants

The Consortium of National Law Universities has scheduled the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 exam for tomorrow, Sunday, December 1, 2024. Aspiring candidates can find important details such as exam day guidelines, admit card links, timings, and more here.



Timings: The examination is set to take place on December 1, 2024, and will be conducted in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm.



Admit Card: The admit card was released on November 15, 2024. The link to download the hall ticket for CLAT 2025, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.



Here are some guidelines for the CLAT 2025 exam tomorrow:



1) Candidates taking the examination must enter the test center premises from 1 pm and be seated at their designated seats in the hall/classroom by 1.30 pm.



2) Candidates who enter the hall or classroom shall not be permitted to leave the classroom before 4 pm.



3) All candidates must bring their admit cards to the exam center. Entry to the exam premises will not be permitted without the admit card.



4) The following items are permitted inside the exam center: a black or blue ballpoint pen, a transparent water bottle, an analogue watch, and a government-issued ID proof.