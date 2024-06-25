ICAI CA Inter, Final result likely to be out in July first week

Further, he asked the candidates to wait for the official notification for further details. To recall, the Intermediate May examinations were held on May 3, 5 and 9 for Group 1 and on May 11, 15 and 17 for Group 2 candidates.

The CA final exam for Group 1 candidates was held on May 2, 4 and 8. The Group 2 examination took place on May 10, 14 and 16. The International Taxation - Assessment Test was conducted on May 14 and 16, 2024.

When announced, follow these steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website icai.nic.in

Step 2: Select the CA Inter or CA Final May result link

Step 3: Log in with the necessary credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Results will appear

The ICAI will announce the names of group-wise toppers and their scores along with the results. It will also share the number of candidates who registered, appeared, and qualified in each group, the pass percentage, and other details.