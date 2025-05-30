Delhi University to gear up to add fourth year amid infrastructural challenges

Delhi University (DU) is set to launch the fourth year of its Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) in August, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, according to a PTI report.



This reform would focus on flexibility in the curriculum, multi-disciplinary learning, and skill-based education to enhance undergraduate studies.



Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has further acknowledged the concerns raised by students and faculty regarding the implementation of FYUP. Singh said, “The concerns are very genuine. This is the first time there is a focus on research, entrepreneurship, and skills. These are new paths. Teachers are anxious, but this fourth year will be a game changer for undergraduate studies in our country.”



The rollout of the fourth year has faced criticism due to inadequate infrastructure, incomplete syllabi, and uncertainties about the academic structure.

Several DU colleges reportedly lack upgraded laboratories, libraries, and learning resources to support the extended programme, raising significant concerns about the university’s preparedness, stated the report.



Teachers’ associations and education experts have expressed concerns about the university’s ability to implement the FYUP effectively. Faculty members are worried about being overburdened, without sufficient resources or funding. Some experts fear that inadequate planning could lead to higher dropout rates, particularly among students uncertain about the value of the fourth year.



With just over a month before the new academic session begins, DU is working to address these challenges.