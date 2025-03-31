SOA signs MoU with IBPL for developing insect-based industrial products

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University (SOA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Insectika Biotech Private Ltd (IBPL) for undertaking collaborative research and development of improved industrial methods for insect-based industrial products.

Insectika Biotech Private Ltd harnesses the power of insects to fight global warming and improve food security by reducing food waste, unsustainable fishing and deforestation by recycling organic waste into protein for animal feed, stated a press release from the institute.

The company uses innovative technology and industrial scale insect farming to transform waste into sustainable solutions while protecting the environment. The MoU was signed on Saturday between SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda and Director of IBPL Arun Kumar Das.

IBPL has been working on development of Black Soldier Fly (BSF) based insect protein and insect oil from various waste and raw material. The company works on exclusive breeding of BSF and rearing which includes propriety Internet of Things-managed bioreactors.

Besides, IBPL also holds the formula for poultry and various aquatic farming feed based on Black Soldier Fly in association with the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Institute of Brackish Water Aquaculture, Chennai.

According to the MoU, SOA and IBPL will collaborate in research and development of improved industrial methods for insect protein and oil extraction and purification to meet industry standards.

The ambit of the agreement also includes collaboration with international universities and Indian research institutes to conduct research and secure grants for developing insect-based industrial products.

The scope of the MoU also includes development of nutritional feed using BSF for high value fish varieties including aquarium species and edible fish for export and investigation into the application of insect oil in the cosmetic industry through scientific research and enhancement of insect frass for application in industrial farming.

Prof (Dr) Neeta Mohanty, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, SOA; Prof HN Thatoi, Director of SOA’s Centre for Industrial Biotechnology Research (CIBR); Pramod Kumar Panda, Chief Administrative Officer, SOA; Prof Sasmita Mohanty of Institute of Business and Computer Studies (IBCS); Dr Amrita Banerjee, Assistant Professor (Research), CIBR; Dr Sourav Chattoraj, Assistant Professor (Research), CIBR; Dr Kamalesh Mishra, Director, IBPL; Dr Chinmayee Acharya, Research Head, IBPL; and Santosh Biswal, HR and Administration, IBPL were present.