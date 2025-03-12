Jadavpur University loses 'Institute of Eminence' status. What could be the reason?

Jadavpur University (JU), long regarded as an institute of academic excellence, lost its prestigious title of Institute of Eminence (IoE) in 2025.

The decision taken was due to a drastic budget reduction, and comes as the university grapples with political protests and controversial graffiti, further tarnishing its reputation.

According to a report by News18, today, Wednesday, March 12, the Empowered Experts Committee (EEC) rejected JU’s revised proposal after noting a steep decline in its projected budget, from Rs 3,299 crore to Rs 606 crore.



Political blame game

Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, responding to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Samik Bhattacharya today, March 12, explained, “Such a steep decline in the budget was not conducive to realising the target set for IoE institutions.”



The EEC subsequently advised the University Grants Commission (UGC) to remove JU from the IoE list, citing insufficient financial commitment.



BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya pointed fingers at the West Bengal government, alleging it sabotaged JU’s IoE prospects. “The Central government was willing to fund up to Rs 1,000 crore, but the state government refused to commit its share,” he claimed. He further noted that the state slashed JU’s budget to Rs 1,015 crore and then to Rs 606 crore, burdening the university with generating 25% of the funds independently. This, he argued, undermined the proposal despite central support.



Campus protests cast shadow

JU’s woes extend beyond finances. The campus has recently been a hotbed of political unrest, with ‘Azad Kashmir’ and ‘Free Palestine’ graffiti appearing near gate number three, adding to the controversies. This month, tensions escalated when West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu faced heckling and vandalism of his car during a protest. Demonstrators alleged the minister’s vehicle injured a student, further fueling outrage.