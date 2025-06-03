Focused and digitally unplugged: KiiT International School’s Hans Daruka tops Odisha in JEE Advanced 2025

In an era dominated by digital distractions, Hans Daruka of KiiT International School carved his own path to success — disciplined, determined, and refreshingly unplugged.

The Odisha state topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025, Hans secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 39 by staying away from social media and dedicating himself fully to his studies. His focused approach, consistent classroom attendance, and deep conceptual understanding underscore a journey marked by quiet resilience and academic excellence, stated a press release from the institute.

Han’s remarkable performance places him among the nation’s brightest engineering aspirants, opening the doors to premier institutes like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, his preferred choice. He scored an impressive 300 out of 360 in the JEE Advanced, securing the second position in the IIT Kharagpur zone.

A focused and disciplined learner, Hans had earlier secured an AIR of 228 in JEE Main.

Determined to improve his performance, he honed his strengths, particularly in mathematics, which he identifies as his strongest subject.

In a candid reflection on his journey, Hans shared that he minimized distractions and developed a clear strategy. “I avoided social media throughout my preparation. I used the internet mainly to watch video lessons and take notes. Occasionally, I called friends to clarify doubts but otherwise stayed away from mobile and social media,” he said.

He added that solving previous years’ papers and regularly assessing himself through mock tests helped solidify his understanding of fundamental concepts.

Hans’s academic journey is deeply rooted in the disciplined environment of KiiT International School. He has attributed much of his success to the school’s structured approach to learning. “I attended every class with dedication and took help from teachers whenever needed. That consistency made a big difference,” he remarked.

His strong work ethic, combined with daily revision and topic-wise self-study, helped him build a solid foundation in physics, chemistry, and math.

Apart from Hans, 12 other students from KiiT International School have qualified in JEE Advanced, a testament to the school’s academic strength.

These include Samman Poddar, Shreyas Samantaray, Swayam Krishna Manohari, Aditya Nayak, Krishnansu Mohanty, Rashmi Ranjan Basita, Amrutanshu Dash, Prabhudutta Prusti, Sai Sarvesh Thatoi, Rigved Sai Maharathi, Satwik Mishra, and Harshvardhan Singh Sidar.

The Founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Dr Achyuta Samanta, lauded the achievement, extending his heartfelt congratulations to the successful students, their parents, and the teaching faculty.

“Hans’s result is a reflection of the quality education and mentoring provided at KiiT International School. It brings immense pride to the KIIT family,” he said.

Chairperson Dr Monalisa Bal and Principal Dr Sanjay Suar also expressed their pride in the students’ success and praised the teachers for their unwavering commitment, according to a press release from the institute.

Hans’s father, a chartered accountant, and mother, a chemistry teacher, have been pivotal in his academic journey. He thanked them for their unwavering support and inspiration, stating, “My mother guided me throughout my studies, and my parents always encouraged me to dream big.”

With aspirations to explore the field of Artificial Intelligence and contribute to technological advancements, Hans hopes to pursue Computer Science at IITBombay. His story is not just one of personal triumph but a beacon of hope and motivation for countless students aiming for the IIT dream.