IIT Delhi Professor Manmohan Prasad Gupta to take charge as IIM Lucknow Director shortly

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, has appointed Professor Manmohan Prasad Gupta of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) as its new director.

The official confirmation was communicated through a letter dated April 11, 2025, from the Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG), N Chandrasekaran. Faculty and staff were informed of the appointment via an internal email circulated by the BoG secretary on April 14.

Prof Gupta is set to assume charge on April 23, 2025, for a tenure of five years, said a report by The Times of India.

He currently holds the Modi Foundation Chair at the Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi, and is widely recognised for his work in the field of management sciences.

His appointment marks a significant moment for IIM Lucknow as it will be the first time that a professor from an Indian Institute of Technology has been chosen to lead one of India’s top business schools.

This move reflects a broader shift in Indian academia towards more interdisciplinary leadership and cross-institutional collaboration.

Prof Gupta will succeed Prof Archana Shukla, who completed her five-year term as director on April 4, 2024. Since then, she has been serving in an interim capacity until the appointment of a regular director.

Prof Gupta has been associated with IIT Delhi for several years and has contributed extensively to research, teaching, and institution-building.