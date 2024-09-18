Adelaide University's common core courses offer the edge students need

Adelaide University will offer more than 300 degrees across a wide range of in-demand disciplines, from medicine and health to the arts and creative disciplines, information technology, business, law, agriculture, sciences, and teaching, along with emerging areas like digital business, property, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), computer science, and environmental sustainability.

A unique feature of their curriculum design is the integration of universal common core courses for students across all disciplines and programmes. Common core courses will cover: