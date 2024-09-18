Adelaide University's common core courses offer the edge students need

What are some of the new and unconventional courses that Adelaide University will offer? How do these programmes align with the evolving needs of the global job market?
What can one expect?
Adelaide University will offer more than 300 degrees across a wide range of in-demand disciplines, from medicine and health to the arts and creative disciplines, information technology, business, law, agriculture, sciences, and teaching, along with emerging areas like digital business, property, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), computer science, and environmental sustainability. 

A unique feature of their curriculum design is the integration of universal common core courses for students across all disciplines and programmes. Common core courses will cover: 

1. Entrepreneurship and Design Thinking:

These courses will equip students with the tools and mindset necessary to identify opportunities, develop sustainable solutions, and drive positive change. 

2. Artificial Intelligence:

Introduces the fundamental principles, techniques, and real-world applications of AI.

3. Data Knowledges:

Understanding data types, sources, and structures, best practices for collecting, managing, and analysing data, and strategies for evaluating and communicating information effectively.

4. Cultural Competency:

This course will foster cross-cultural communication and competency, where students can develop an explicit understanding of their own cultural background and how that shapes their experiences.

5. First Nations Knowledges:

This course will be developed with the oversight of the Aboriginal Knowledges Working group and will need time and extensive community consultation to develop.

6. Ethical Knowledges:

The fundamental principles of moral reasoning and their application to real-world situations. 

