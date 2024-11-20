NEHU hunger strike: Semester exams to be postponed as students continue hunger strike

The ongoing hunger strike at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has entered its 16th day, today, Wednesday, November 20.



The Vice-Chancellor-in-Charge, Professor Nirmalendu Saha, suggested that the semester-end exams for the odd semesters may be postponed until next year, reported India Today North East.



Professor Saha, while speaking to the reporters mentioned that holding exams in December would be difficult due to students missing two weeks of classes.



He further added that the semester-end exams are expected to be postponed to February 2025, following the winter break.



He also stated that the faculty will hold a meeting on the matter within the next two to three days.



Meanwhile, in consideration of students' welfare, essential services have been resumed by the NEHU Non-teaching Staff Association (NEHUNSA), Professor Saha informed reporters.



On the other hand, Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma appealed to the protesting students to end their strike, considering their wellness.



He also assured that the Centre has launched an investigation into the issue and reminded that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has approached the Centre for appropriate action.



The students have been emphasising that under the current Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla’s leadership, the university administration has neglected to address critical student concerns, especially regarding transparency and accountability. They further deman