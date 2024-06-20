Did you know? New DGP of AP, Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, is an alumnus of UoH. Here's more on him

The new Director General of Police (DGP, head of the police force) of Andhra Pradesh is Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, who is an alumnus of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), also known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU), a press release from the institute informed.

A 1989 Indian Police Service (IPS) batch officer, Dwaraka Tirumala Rao pursued his Master of Science (MSc) in Mathematics in 1985-87.

Before being appointed as the Director General of Police of Andhra Pradesh, he was the Commissioner of Public Transport Department and ex officio Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Department (APSRTC).

He was also the Director General (Railways) and Police Commissioner of Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

The University of Hyderabad extended their congratulations to Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on his latest significant assignment.

More from UoH

The School of Engineering Sciences and Technology at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), an institution of Eminence, is offering a five-year Integrated (BTech and MTech) programme in Materials Engineering in the academic year 2024-2025 with 60 seats.

Admissions to the programme will be through the JOSAA portal (https://josaa.nic.in). The university code is 421 and the program code is 5313.

For further details please write to us at enginfo@uohyd.ac.in or deansest@uohyd.ac.in or call us at 040-23134450.