BHU's 104th Convocation is slated for December 14, 2024 with Cloud security veteran Jay Chaudhry as chief guest

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is all set to organise its 104th Convocation on December 14, 2024, at the Swatantrata Bhawan on campus.

The ceremony will commence at 9.30 am with Jay Chaudhry, an accomplished global entrepreneur and a pioneering figure in the world of cloud security, being the chief guest.

The 104th convocation ceremony will see the presentation of the BHU Gold Medals for the academic session 2023-24 from the main dais. Besides, degrees to the graduands of the session will also be awarded during various ceremonies at respective institutes and faculties soon after the main convocation programme, informed a press release from the institute.

Who is Jay Chaudhry?

Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler, is an esteemed alumnus of Banaras Hindu University and obtained his Bachelor of Technology in Electronics Engineering for the Institute of Technology (Now IIT-BHU) of the varsity in the year 1980.

Jay Chaudhry is credited for making significant contributions to the field of cloud security with his innovative ventures. He is the founder, CEO, and Chairman of Zscaler, a global leader in cloud security that safeguards enterprises and government agencies across more than 185 countries from cyber threats and data breaches, stated the press release from the institute.