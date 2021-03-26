All educational institutions in Odisha will remain closed today, that is March 26, from 6 am to 6 pm in view of the Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kissan protesting the new farm laws. School and Mass Education department issued a notification that all government and private schools in the state will be closed.

The Higher Education department also announced that all universities and colleges will remain closed on the day. Meanwhile, the State government has directed its employees to reach offices by 9.30 am on Friday. Stating that precautionary measures are being taken, Special Secretary of Home department Santosh Bala in a letter to secretaries of different departments, said the front gates of the Lok Seva Bhawan will be closed at 10.15 am. Officers and employees working in the Lok Seva Bhawan, Kharavela Bhawan, Rajiv Bhawan and the heads of department building have been asked to reach offices by 9.30 am to facilitate their smooth entry, the letter added.

Besides, the entry of visitors to these office buildings will be restricted. Meanwhile, Congress and Left parties have extended their support to the bandh. “We support the farmer unions' call for a countrywide strike tomorrow and have directed all the district presidents of the party to help farmers make it a success,” president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik said.