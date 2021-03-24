After educational institutions in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack reporting the cluster outbreak of COVID-19, the Odisha government is contemplating stopping physical classes from April 1 and ask students to only attend remedial sessions in schools.

Currently, classes are being conducted in schools for the secondary (Class IX and X) and higher secondary (Class XI and XII) students in physical mode.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said courses of the students will be completed in schools by April 1 after which revision will start and the department is mulling to focus more on online classes during this period. Only those having doubts will be asked to visit the school campus to attend doubt clearing sessions.

Courses of the students will be completed in schools by April 1 after which revision will start and the department is mulling to focus more on online classes during this period

Samir Ranjan Dash, School and Mass Education Minister

The spread of infection in two private higher education institutes in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar has raised concern over the safety of students on campuses across the State. The Minister, however, said Covid SOP is being implemented with all seriousness in schools for which the department has managed to check the spread of the infections in campuses effectively.

He added that instructions have also been issued to the district authorities for proper enforcement of the safety guidelines in school hostels.

Meanwhile, the higher educational institutions in the Capital have also been asked to intensify their safety enforcement in campuses and hostels after the cluster outbreak of the virus in XIMB on Monday. The Higher Education department has asked the University and College authorities to focus on regular screening and compulsory use of masks apart from social distancing.

As per the direction of Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary, random testing will be conducted by BMC soon in hostels of educational institutions.

Other states

Karnataka

Regular offline classes for college students would continue in Karnataka and semester examinations held as per the time table of universities, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday. After chairing a meeting to assess the COVID-19 situation in view of the recent spurt in fresh cases in the state, Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said it was decided offline classes will continue with strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for COVID-19.

"We discussed the possible impact of the second wave of COVID-19 on academic activities. The same would be communicated to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa," he said in a statement, without elaborating.

Tamil Nadu

But Tamil Nadu decided to stop offline classes owing to the increase in the number of COVID cases. Close on the heels of the closure of schools in the backdrop of surging COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday asked higher education institutions to switch to online teaching and said semester exams will also be conducted on the virtual mode.

A Government Order to this effect was issued after Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan held discussions with Vice Chancellors, all of whom "opined that the classes can be conducted online.

Telangana

All educational institutions in Telangana would be temporarily closed from Wednesday and offer online classes to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the wake of a spurt in fresh cases in recent days, including from some schools, the state government said.