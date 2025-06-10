Goa doctors call off strike after Chief Minister's intervention

The Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) has unanimously decided to withdraw its statewide strike following a crucial meeting with Goa Chief Minister (CM) Pramod Sawant at his office on Monday evening.

The decision came after extensive discussions addressing the medical fraternity's concerns over recent incidents that allegedly compromised their dignity and professional standing.

During the meeting, GARD President Dr Aayush Sharma and Chief Medical Officer Dr Rudresh Kuttikar presented their demands before the CM, Dean Prof. Dr Shivanand Bandekar, and Medical Superintendent Dr Rajesh Patil of Goa Medical College (GMC), Bambolim.

The association's primary demand for a public apology remained a contentious point during negotiations. While the CM referenced an existing apology by the Health Minister on state television, GARD leadership insisted on their specific format of accountability. Dr Kuttikar and Dr Sharma maintained their position that the manner of apology should not be compromised, leading to extended discussions on this matter.

The CM responded with comprehensive institutional reforms designed to restore confidence in the medical system. A complete prohibition on videography and photography in patient care areas will be implemented immediately, with directive posters installed throughout the hospital.

More significantly, he addressed the sensitive issue of VIP culture by clarifying that while he personally inquiries about patient conditions, such interventions must never compromise treatment protocols for other serious cases. All patients will now be treated based strictly on medical severity through proper triaging systems.

Administrative accountability received equal attention through the establishment of a disciplinary committee headed by the Health Secretary, with the Dean and Medical Superintendent as members. The CM also agreed to reconstitute the Staff Society, which had remained defunct for fifteen years.

Crucially, he assured that no punitive actions would be taken against doctors for the events that led to the protest.

Security arrangements were substantially strengthened to protect medical professionals, with the CM committing to deploy fifty armed police personnel immediately across sensitive areas of the medical college. A Police Sub-Inspector will be stationed round-the-clock at the Bambolim outpost, with a dedicated mobile number for medical professionals to report complaints.

Following the meeting, GARD released an official statement announcing the withdrawal of the protest, citing the need to prioritise public health and avoid any disruption to patient care.

Speaking to EdexLive, Dr Aayush Sharma said, “We met the highest political officer of the state, the CM himself, who addressed our concerns directly and issued an apology, which we completely respect. His willingness to engage with the medical fraternity and offer constructive resolutions reflects a serious intent to restore trust and dignity.”

Confirming the end of the protest, Dr Sharma added, “The decision was taken unanimously by GARD in the paramount interest of patient welfare. Our commitment to care remains absolute.” Reflecting on the outcomes of the dialogue, he remarked, “While not every demand was met in full, the institutional measures promised steps in the right direction.”

In their official statement, GARD emphasised their unwavering commitment to patient care while thanking the CM for his constructive intervention. The association clarified that their actions were guided solely by residents’ interests and the broader medical fraternity, distancing themselves from any individual spokespersons or politically motivated agendas.