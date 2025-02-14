NEET-PG 2024: NBEMS collected Rs 75 crore in exam fees, reveals RTI; here's what NBEMS says

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) collected approximately Rs 75 crore from candidates appearing for NEET PG 2024, according to a Right to Information (RTI) response.

The RTI query was filed by Dr Aman Kaushik, a NEET-PG aspirant, who sought details on the total examination fees collected in 2024 and the corresponding expenditure.

“I just wanted to know how much fees the National Board of Examination has collected from NEET PG aspirants. The fee per candidate is Rs 3,500 for the open category and Rs 2,500 for reserved category candidates. When I filed the RTI, they provided data showing collections of around Rs 75 crore," he told EdexLive.

Candidates question fee utilisation

Despite the significant revenue, aspirants have raised concerns over mismanagement.

"Despite collecting such a large amount, the facilities they provide are inadequate. Many candidates were not given centres in their own cities and had to travel long distances. NEET PG 2024 was a disaster — cancelled just a day before the exam, leaving students stranded," Dr Kaushik remarked.

To recall, this year the NEET-PG was marred with irregularities. The exam, initially scheduled for March, was postponed multiple times before finally being conducted on August 11 in two shifts. However, logistical issues persisted.

"Candidates spent a lot on travel and logistics, only to be informed the night before that the exam was cancelled. When it was finally held, students still had to travel hundreds of kilometres. If exams like JEE can ensure candidates get centres in their own cities, why can’t NEET PG do the same after collecting so much money?" he questioned.

Lack of financial transparency

One of the key concerns highlighted by aspirants is the high examination fee and the lack of accountability in fund utilisation.

"Rs 3,500 is an exorbitant amount—no other competitive exam charges this much. With such high fees, why is there so much mismanagement? Many candidates were also dissatisfied with the normalisation process introduced this year," Dr Kaushik pointed out.

When asked about expenditure, NBEMS stated in its RTI response that it follows a cash-based accounting system, where expenses are recorded only when invoices are received for payment.

Speaking to EdexLive, NBEMS President Dr Abhijat Sheth reiterated this, explaining, “In a cash-based accounting system, expenses are booked when invoices are received for payment in the accounts department, rather than when the services are provided.”

Legal challenges and delays in counselling

The aftermath of NEET PG 2024 has been further complicated by legal disputes.

A group of 19 NEET-PG aspirants filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India seeking greater transparency in the examination process. They raised concerns about last-minute changes in the exam pattern and a lack of clarity in result declaration in the absence of an official answer key. The case is still sub-judice.

Another petition was filed seeking the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to conduct the All India Quota (AIQ) Round III of NEET-PG 2024 counselling afresh. The petitioners alleged seat blocking due to delays in the completion of the second round of state counselling in Madhya Pradesh. This was dismissed by the apex court.

"There are still cases pending in the Supreme Court, and counselling has not even been conducted yet, despite the exam taking place on August 11. It’s concerning that even after collecting Rs 75 crore, they can’t ensure basic facilities," Dr Kaushik said.

With counselling still in limbo and multiple issues surrounding the conduct of NEET PG, aspirants continue to demand transparency and accountability from the exam authorities.