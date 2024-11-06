JEE Advanced 2025: Aspirants permitted 3 attempts and other changes in eligibility criteria

A revised eligibility criteria has been released for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Advanced) 2025 by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. As per the latest update, the number of times aspirants can attempt JEE Advanced is now three in three consecutive years.

Candidates can visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in to stay updated.

For JEE Advanced 2025, aspirants should have been born on or after October 1, 2000. Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates have a relaxation of five years, that is, they should have been born on or after October 1, 1995, as per a report by News18.

JEE Advanced aspirants need to be in the top 2,50,000 spots in BE/BTech paper (Paper I) of JEE (Main) 2025.

In either the years 2023, 2024 or 2025 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, the aspirant should have given exams for Class XII, or its equivalent, for the first time. Those who appeared in the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2022 or earlier will not be able to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2025.

Who are not eligible?

- Aspirants who joined an IIT but their admission was cancelled, irrespective of any reason

- Those who have been admitted to an IIT, irrespective of whether the candidate or accepted the IIT seat by reporting online or at the reporting centre

