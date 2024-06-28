Rajya Sabha: Here is how Opposition's uproar over NEET led to adjournment

Rajya Sabha was adjourned after the Opposition took up the cause of irregularities of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) vehemently. The opposition members entered the Well of the House, creating an uproar demanding a discussion on the matter.

This chaos was unleashed when Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar did not approve of 22 notices by members from the opposition benches under a rule (Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha procedures) to conduct discussion on NEET and suspend the rest of the discussions.

He informed the Rajya Sabha that a discussion could be held during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. But the opposition leaders did not pay any heed and entered the Well of the House.

Dhankhar asked the opposition members standing in the Well to return to their seats.

"Sagarika Ghose, have you come to house for this purpose?"

"Saket Gokhale, you're becoming nuisance to yourself."

"Derek O'Brien, you are becoming their Director."

By making these statements, Jagdeep Dhankhar cautioned a few leaders.

The opposition leaders were also demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, stated a report by PTI.

Discussion on NEET was initiated in the Lok Sabha as well, but Speaker Om Birla said there is ample time for it later.