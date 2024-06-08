Breaking

NEET-UG 2024: Maharashtra gov't seeks exam cancellation; cites injustice meted out to state students

Serious questions are being raised on 6 students of the same centre getting 720 out of 720 marks and many kinds of irregularities are coming to the fore
The Maharashtra government has sought immediate cancellation of the last month's NEET exam, alleging that its results have caused injustice to the students from the state.

Several aspirants of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, have earlier alleged that inflation of marks has led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top rank, including six from the same exam centre in Haryana, stated a report by PTI.

The results of the exam were declared on June 4, the same day on which the Lok Sabha election results were declared.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, denied any irregularities and said the changes made in the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres are some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.

Maharashtra Medical Education Minister speaks

Talking about the issue, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif on Friday, June 7, said, "The NEET exams were probably conducted after taking money. The results are such that no student of Maharashtra will get admission for the MBBS course in government or private college in the state."

He said parents of many students have approached him seeking to address the issue.

"This (the results) has caused injustice to Maharashtra and it must be immediately cancelled. We are going to tell NMC (National Medical Council) about it," he said.

Mushrif said the government was even contemplating approaching the court over the issue.

More about the NEET -UG exam

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

There are more than 80,000 MBBS seats in over 540 medical colleges in the country.

