Kolkata RG Kar Case: False, unconvincing answers in polygraph test of accused Sanjay Roy

The polygraph test administered to Sanjay Roy, the primary culprit in the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, allegedly revealed multiple false and unconvincing responses.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) subjected Roy to a lie-detection test on Sunday, August 25, just days after he claimed innocence in the case. During the test, he claimed that the lady doctor had already died when he arrived at the lecture hall of the RG Kar hospital, where the body was discovered on August 9, Times of India reports.

According to sources, he appeared frightened and anxious when taking the polygraph – a stark contrast to his alleged demeanour during the interrogation with Kolkata Police and his psychological profile by the CBI.



When challenged with various pieces of evidence, he cited alibis and informed the investigating team that the victim had already died when he observed her, prompting him to flee the scene in panic, according to the report.



According to the Times of India, Roy's lawyer, Kavita Sarkar, said that the defence counsel was not notified about the time and location of the polygraph test. As a result, a defence counsel was unable to attend the exam, which violated the National Human Rights Commission's recommendations.



Roy reportedly told his jail guards that he knew nothing about the rape and murder at the RG Kar hospital.



He allegedly agreed to the polygraph test after making similar accusations to the Sealdah Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.



He informed the court that he intended to take the exam to establish his innocence.



According to an officer, the lie-detection test was conducted at Kolkata's Presidency Jail, where the main accused is now being held. The test lasted for four hours.