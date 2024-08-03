Delhi University: First-year UG students, the academic calendar for session 2024-25 is OUT!

Today, Saturday, August 3, the University of Delhi (DU) released the academic calendar for the first-year undergraduate (UG) students for the academic session 2024-2024. This comes as a huge wave of relief for many students who look forward to this particular notice every year as it sets the tone for the rest of the year.

It was due to the delay in the release of the scores of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) that the new session was delayed. Also because of the exam paper leak and irregularities controversies. Initially, the session as slated to begin from August 1, but was postponed.

From August 29, the classes for the new batch will commence, as per the schedule, as stated in a report by PTI.

June 7, 2025, the academic session for the UG courses will conclude with the final examinations.

The second semester of the academic session of 2024-25 UG batch will begin on January 27, 2025, after a winter break which will be of two days.

From May 25, the practical examinations will commence. This day will also mark the last class of the session before students go on a break to prepare for the final examinations.

Usually, in the first week of May, the dispersal of classes takes place.

From July 29, 2025 the summer vacations will begin and will go on till July 20, 2025.