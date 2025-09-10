Guiding with Grace with Nitina Dua

A

Nitina Dua Chopra: Very important factor. For us at Shiv Nadar School and especially the career guidance center, when you're catering to a certain set of students who are used to a lot of a Blinkit, a Zomato, everything, like an instant gratification kind of a generation, it's a ‘maggie noodle generation’, right? Everything just kind of, once it's done with, and you know your, everything is just at a click of a button, etc, when you get into another space, especially another country where the whole environment is very different, I often ask this question to parents, and I'm working on something called the college ready Curriculum at school, where in the month of October, November, we have like a session with the parents and students on how college ready my child is here.

If a child, you know, while they're at home, they're in their own comfort zone, it sometimes gets very difficult for them to manage their own emotions. Leave aside when they're going into another country where they have to manage their own academics, their own personal wellbeing, their own finances, their own looking after their own food, etc. It gets really difficult.

You know, there's something called muscle memory and I often talk about it with my parents and students. Managing and first understanding and acknowledging that I feel a certain way is very important. And what do I do once I acknowledge it? And after that, what am I doing to emerge as a better version of myself?

What's work in progress and in practice? For parents let me tell you, mental health should not be considered as an afterthought. When the child's gone to a particular college, you've ticked the checkbox to say, this is what the five colleges that you are looking at, and wow, my child made it to all the five colleges.

Then you've lost the plot totally. The fact that it's a key pillow. A student may find the perfect academic program, but if the emotional scaffolding around them is weak when they're actually out, then it can really get overwhelming. While I said that, we have our department at Shiv Nadar school, which looks after the whole inclusivity aspect, we work very, very well closely with our emotional, social, and behavioral counseling team. We have a team on campus that works with students, not just, you know, while they're headed to college, right? From, you know, they step into school, etc.

And high school gets even more critical as I'm going to reiterate the fact that nine to 12, hormones are jumping and pumping, things are happening. So a lot of the support, we do a lot of coffee morning meets. With our parents and students we have counseling campus services, where our experts share with them. Our students have a very non-judgmental space and they come and seek a lot of guidance. We also have our students. I seek and extract a lot from my alumni.

There are students who've been struggling with their emotions in school, but have settled beautifully well in colleges and universities. Those students come back and we have them connect with these students. So they do kind of find that clear thing that, you know, if he could do it or she could do it, I'll also be able to do it.

And also when we are looking at mapping colleges for our students, we are also looking at the fact that while they're choosing a particular college, does that college have some kind of mentorship assistance, some kind of a space where those students will find their own voice, which can be their non-judgmental space there at that particular campus.

These days, especially post COVID, the mental health wellbeing aspect has become the most integral part, a World Economic Forum is also really talking about it. There are, there's this whole wellness infrastructure in universities and university campuses, so we ensure that students are aware about that. And also the fact that, I always tell my students that, find your coping mechanism.

Right. Figure out a hobby that you pursue, something that you know in terms of ,if you are feeling that you want to react to a particular thing, or you're getting really overburdened and overwhelmed about something, is there a hobby or something that you would wish to pursue? So it's not, again, the last mile conversation, it's a conversation that we keep having with them. We tell them to embrace emotions, understand emotions, accept that there might be some gap, and acknowledge the fact that there is some work that needs to be done. And also as a college counselor, we also let them see our vulnerabilities. We're not perfect humans ourselves.

So they feel very comfortable with the fact that, okay, you know, neither my college counselor is perfect, nor am I perfect. So it isn't the perfect world, but we all have to find our own pieces to fit into this world in our own ways. So I think we are trying the little bit that we can in our own capacity.