Marks Don't Build Stories with Aakriti Periwal

Aakriti Periwal:

I think it's extremely, extremely important to remember this one acronym that I'm gonna give to all the listeners and viewers today. So, it's GRIT. GRIT itself means being gritty in the process of navigating college admissions; not letting it get to you, not letting it seem daunting, finding that comfort, powering through, pushing through, and embracing discomfort.

The G in GRIT stands for being goal-oriented. What is the career choice I want to make? What kind of job do I want to have at the end of four years of college? I'm looking at pursuing this degree, but am I somebody who's okay to rough it out for a few years? Having and setting that goal is extremely important in the entire process.

Then the R stands for resilience, because there are going to be challenging moments. At times you might hear about a university's acceptance rate — which is your dream choice — dropping from 6% to 4%, or, “Hey, nobody from my school made it to this college this year,” or, “I applied for this particular award and I didn't get it”, “I didn't get the rank I needed in Olympiads.” There are multiple things that life could throw at you during grades nine to twelve, which require you to be resilient. I think being resilient will really help you stay focused in this journey.

Then the I stands for taking Initiative. Oftentimes, students will fall for the slippery slope of chasing the idea that, “What is this one idea that is going to make my college application stand out?” But it's not about an idea, it's about initiative. Just start taking initiative, exploring, dipping your hands into what you love, putting yourself into the line of fire, into something that scares you. Take that initiative, take the leap of faith, and start doing things. That's really, really important.

How to get all this to happen is the T. T for time management, which I think teenagers struggle with the most. I ask all my kids to make a weekly timetable for outside school hours also. Having that weekly timetable helps you plan what you need to do on a Monday, Wednesday, or Friday. We see so many successful people who, you know, handle so much more than us. How are they able to do it? It's time blocking. So, having time management as a central focus of your scheduling — of your weekends, where you plan your week ahead — is an extremely key tool in navigating this complex journey.