Why Teaching Trumps the Tool

Long after the printing press arrived, we started using books for learning. In modern times, teachers began using projectors, smartboards, and tablets in classrooms as the technology evolved. Now, artificial intelligence has entered this long lineage of tools. But if history is any guide, pedagogy and not the latest technology move the needle in learning. Good teaching methods are always centred on how instructors engage students, not the tools.

Studies of technology in classrooms across decades offer a cautionary insight. Tools alone rarely boost learning. You need the proper pedagogy around them. A large-scale meta-analysis of 67 studies on English language teaching found that digital technology had a strong positive effect compared with traditional teaching without tech. That is promising. Yet another review into computer-assisted learning from China found meaningful outcomes only when the content was personalised and integrated into teaching, not just presented through devices.