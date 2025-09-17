Inside the classrooms in Bengaluru: Insights into teaching-learning in NGO-supported government schools

In recent decades, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) have played a crucial role in India's elementary education landscape, particularly in regions where the state apparatus is underperforming, and Bengaluru has a relatively active non-profit sector.

Their role and impact have had noticeable effects on the beneficiaries, but studies on NGOs' work point to a perceived lack of "evidence" by which to establish measurable implications, along with an exaggeration of the impact.

The primary objective of this study is to examine some of the "enabling inputs," particularly those related to instructional time, and the nature of tasks in classrooms that have received NGO intervention in the area of primary teaching services in Bengaluru.

This study employed the classroom observation method and the Stallings Classroom Snapshot instrument, which is identified as the most suitable observation tool due to its "objectivity and replicability".

The instrument represents a three-dimensional matrix involving the teacher's approach, the teaching-learning materials (TLMs) used, and the size of the teaching-learning groups.

Each observation captures a classroom "snapshot" that reflects the teachers' actions, the students' engagement, the nature of instructional or non-instructional activities, and the use of materials.

While the original Stallings framework categorised classroom activities into four broad groups: Learning Activities, Classroom Management, Teacher Off-task, and Student(s) Off-task.

In the Bengaluru-urban study, six classrooms and seven NGO teachers from three government schools, supported by NGO A (to respect anonymity, we refer to the NGO as NGO A), were observed in July 2025.

The observed class duration was 40 minutes, and each teacher was observed twice. A total of 14 lessons (English, Math, and EVS lessons) spanning grades 3 to 6 were observed across morning and afternoon sessions.

The classroom observation findings reveal promising trends in instructional practice. Overall, 81 percent of teachers' time was spent on instructional activities, which include active and passive instruction, compared to the Stallings benchmark of 85 percent to maximise classroom effectiveness.

Almost 14 percent of the teachers' time was spent on classroom management activities. Across 140 snapshots, student-centric activities, including discussions, questions, and answers, accounted for approximately 54 percent of the classroom time.

Teacher-centered activities, such as assignments or demonstrations, accounted for 19 percent of all teaching time, while rote learning activities occupied only 8 percent of classroom time.

Instances of peer learning were evident across grade levels. For example, in Grade 3, the NGO-teacher encouraged "early finishers" to support their peers in understanding the concept or assignment. In grades 4 and 5, pre-assigned groups were asked to lead discussions based on questions provided by the teacher.

However, this progress was not supported by the use of interactive TLMs, as traditional tools, such as chalkboards, continued to dominate (42 percent).

At the same time, learning aids and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) resources were underutilised. The increased use of these tools can enrich classroom experiences, accommodate diverse learning styles, and increase engagement levels.

However, significant portions of class time were sometimes lost to classroom management tasks, such as setting up projectors or getting the students back on track after a break, which reduced the instructional time, especially in the context of a 40-minute lesson.

The NGO-teachers' ability to engage children in student-centered activities can be attributed to the teacher training programs run by NGO A, as well as the classroom observation and mentoring provided by the program manager.

Despite these efforts, several challenges persist. NGO-teachers were found to spend around 5 percent of their total classroom time on off-task activities, as they are treated as regular government school teachers and are often burdened with administrative responsibilities, which frequently pull them out of the classrooms.

Limited resources (ICT facilities or a lack of a library) can increase their reliance on chalkboard methods, and these factors also contribute to an increase in students' un-involvement (36 percent).

Teacher attrition poses another significant risk when teachers leave within the first or second year, leaving classrooms without a teacher and consistent instruction, thereby undermining the broader mission of quality education and hindering the program's sustainability. These findings highlight the importance of ongoing support, resource mobilisation, and teacher commitment in achieving a sustainable educational impact.

These findings suggest that NGO-led educational interventions, when well-structured and contextually embedded, can build capacity for effective pedagogical shifts in government schools, paving the way for sustainable educational reform.

Further evidence from classroom observations is needed to gain a more comprehensive understanding of teachers' instructional practices. This information must be coupled with data on students' learning outcomes to make direct linkages between the kinds of instructional practices that result in higher student engagement and learning

[Ann Mary George is a Teach For India Alum. Views expressed are their own.]