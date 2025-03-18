Class VII student creates Braille keyboard that costs 10$

"I never thought I'd be able to do this," whispered a young boy as he typed his name for the first time — a simple act that filled the room with pride and possibility.

That moment has stayed with me ever since. My journey into assistive technology began with a fascination for keyboards and a drive to create change.

One day, I came across an advertisement for a Braille keyboard, and while I admired its design, I was shocked to learn it cost $7,000 USD. It struck me as deeply unfair that something so essential could be so inaccessible.

I remember speaking with a student at a school for the blind who told me he dreamed of becoming a writer. For him, typing each letter was a slow, painstaking process — one that often left him feeling defeated. Knowing that visually impaired individuals often face financial barriers, I felt compelled to act.