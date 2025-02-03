Beyond the books: How AI is augmenting educators' roles

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in education is dramatically changing the way we approach education. While it has sometimes been viewed with scepticism, its true potential lies in its ability to support teachers in the work they do.

Leveraging AI can allow teachers to spend less time on routine administrative tasks and focus more on building student relationships, encouraging creativity and personalising lessons.

Delving deeper: What role does AI play in learning

Artificial intelligence is now being most widely used in education to help institutions to optimise their learning processes. Learning management systems are incorporating AI to fulfil tasks such as lesson planning, tracking student progress, and instant feedback, significantly relieving teachers from administrative duties.

Also, AI tools like chatbots or virtual assistants are available around the clock to assist students with any doubts when teachers are unavailable.

Teachers can upload interactive content such as quizzes and tasks directly to LMSs, making learning more engaging and effectively strengthening text-based teaching with technology-driven support.

The power of collaboration

One of the most exciting potentials of AI in education is its capability to deliver personalised learning and feedback. By analysing individual student performance data, AI systems can identify specific strengths and weaknesses, allowing educators to adapt their classroom strategies to meet each student’s unique needs.

For example, LMSs can dynamically adjust the complexity of learning modules based on a student's interactions, providing customized assessments and assignments to address areas requiring improvement. Teachers can then use the LMS-generated feedback to design tailored learning plans that foster deeper understanding, boost student engagement, and ultimately enhance academic outcomes.

AI: An assistant in the classroom

AI can be an invaluable asset in the classroom, acting as a personal assistant to the teacher and complementing their efforts in imparting knowledge.

By automating routine tasks that take considerable time — such as tracking attendance, creating question papers or reading assignments — AI allows teachers to concentrate on what they do best: educating, mentoring and inspiring students.

Ensuring a human touch

While AI offers significant advantages, it cannot replace the inherent human qualities that teachers bring to the classroom like empathy, compassion and emotional intelligence. Teachers play an irreplaceable role in creating a supportive and nurturing environment where students feel understood and appreciated. They are uniquely able to detect subtle signs of emotional or physical distress and respond with care and encouragement.

In today’s high-pressure academic world, where mental health issues are on the rise, teachers are essential not only for academic guidance but also for fostering social and emotional growth to help students navigate challenges beyond the curriculum.

The road ahead

Looking ahead, AI's role in education is set to deepen, leading to a future where the synergy between AI and teachers becomes increasingly great. As educators become more adept at using AI tools, they will be able to harness data more effectively to plan, schedule and refine learning modules.

This will create an enriched learning environment where AI complements teachers rather than replacing them — enabling both to provide students with a more dynamic, personalised education experience.

(Dr Prem Das Maheshwari, is the Regional Director for South Asia at D2L, a leading global learning innovation technology company. Views expressed are his own)