Human-centric learning in the age of AI: A deep dive into Education Industry 5.0

In the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI), it is imperative to understand that technology not just impacts the way we live but affects all aspects of our life. The students who are studying right now will be facing much more advanced technology in the future.

To be employable and to become an asset to their company, their education must meet the needs of the future. Education Industry 5.0 is already changing, in tune with the changing times, keeping the demands of future at its core.

Thus, the focus is to create students who are ready to become an asset to the skilled workforce through skill-based education.

In accordance with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, most universities are moving towards skill integrated education, with internships as compulsory aspect of it. However, this hasn’t been very fruitful as students undertake these internships for as little as two to four weeks and return with a myopic view of the industry, without much exposure to the systems.

Unable to provide experiential learning, such practices aren’t enough. The need of the hour is to have action learning labs in universities that provide regular exposure to industry practices.

Setting up manufacturing units inside the campus shall enable students to learn about the entire process of production. Such labs sponsored by companies will lay the foundation for skill integrated education. Dassault System, Schneider Electric, Yamaha have already set up labs at our campus in Odisha.

Our Mechanical Engineering students can manufacture e-rickshaws, design cars and do much more. This early exposure enables the students to step up confidently into the professional world. Students can design a car, manufacture an e-rickshaw and even create waste management plants.

This not just enables them to get a foundation to start a new job but also encourages them to become entrepreneurs as they know the entire process from product designing to development, production and even working through patent and production.

While technical knowledge can be imbibed in students through specific course designs, it is important to impart technical skills and deep-rooted knowledge. Courses such as BTech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) with specialisation in Blockchain Technologies, AR-Virtual Reality (VR), Cloud technology, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science are crucial and in sync with the needs of the times. For instance, we offer a free diploma course in Artificial Intelligence, Database Management Course for Beginners, along with advanced courses such as Artificial Intelligence Fundamental Startup Learn.

On the other hand, a BSc in Cruise Line and Hospitality Management Program, a Bachelor of Fisheries Science, and courses in paramedical studies and aeronautics will also be in demand in future, and students must look out for universities that provide theoretical as well as practical training. In tune with evolving education system, these programmes keep students’ needs at the core and provide them with the right platform to thrive.

Keeping in mind a human-centric approach to providing education for all, lateral entry programs must be introduced. They provide credit to students for each semester completed is ideal for students who have to discontinue education for some reason and wish to continue it after a considerable gap. A student can pursue even a doctorate degree with gaps. Moreover, education should be inclusive, ensuring all strata of society benefits from it.

With Social Development Goals as key parameter of truly measuring success, students will be more aware of their role not just as an employee or an entrepreneur but will also ensure that they do their bit for the environment. Such an education system creates students who are socially aware, technically skilled, know the workings of the industry and will be an asset to the nation, leading to unprecedented growth of the country.

(Dr (Prof) Supriya Pattanayak is Vice-Chancellor of Centurion University of Technology and Management, Odisha. Views expressed are her own.)