At a time when COVID-19 has shaken the entire globe, all modes of pedagogical services have been shattered. Many institutions are closed and there is an emptiness created in the society. But online education has gained ground and virtual programmes have become stronger. In this scenario, where the pandemic has caused havoc all around, homeschooling for toddlers is an amazing gift and it's creating a new era with spellbound joy and blessings. Homeschooling grants a glorious liberation to all the learners who are under captivity due to COVID-19 and the ensuing lockdowns.

Online tutors or physical tutors are hired by many parents or institutions to provide education informally at home. The ’homeschooling model’ is abounding at present and it's a haven for many. Nowadays, parents are able to comprehend the objectives and outcomes and understand that homeschooling is highly beneficial. A firm emotional bonding is cultivated between them and the whole family through the homeschooling method. This bond enables them to stay connected with each other. The bonding time goes up in the next step, thus the whole family is united always and there is a lot of time to spend personally with each other. This enables the learner at home to find out, nurture, grow and abound holistically in their special abilities and potential such as art, sports, music and much more. Learners are able to stay away from the common adversities of school — be it drugs abuse, bullying, violence or even partial treatment by teachers — and children are well protected from such negativity from parents and are able to pursue their education in a safe atmosphere without any trouble.

Homeschooling also provides a great opportunity for parents to choose appropriate curriculum, pedagogical modes, and study time and duration of choice as per their convenience. This also enriches the learning environment where learners get unconditional moral support at times of difficulty, especially during the adolescence stage. Parents are able to enrich the learners with strong religious, ethical and social strategies and they feel proud to play the role of ‘philosopher and friend' and help learners grow in a healthy zone. Parents could travel with their children at any time without any barrier or hurdle.

When formal schools are far away and when there are no proper means of transport, homeschooling benefits the learners. It always protects the children during extended weather calamities, pandemics and any other hazardous situation that causes damage to learners’ health and growth. When parents oblige by their commitments personally, the benefits of homeschooling are accepted and enjoyed the most. The homeschooling package is very comprehensive and flexible. This provides graded texts, reference materials, hands-on activities, projects pertaining to their potential according to tailormade materials by subject experts matching their needs and desires. Learners get a free learning environment to experience learning and explore in their own space. Thus, homeschooling is a blessing in disguise.

Children are free physically, cognitively, emotionally and socially, and holistic development is assured. Learners are provided this schooling through a virtual reality forum and the technological blessing has created a great ray of hope within the learners and educators, proving that education is an endless experiential journey, come what may. Homeschooling has conquered scarcity, hidden dangers and threats that the children undergo. It has proved its ability through varieties of approaches and agentive reality that the best education is possible to anyone, at any time, from anywhere, to conquer this world.

Principal, Jemi Sudhakar

Orchids – The International School, Nagarbhavi Branch