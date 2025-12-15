VP Radhakrishnan congratulates Indian squash team on historic World Cup win

New Delhi: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan congratulated the Indian squash team on Monday for creating history by winning their maiden Squash World Cup.



C P Radhakrishnan commended the Indian players Joshna Chinnappa, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthil Kumar, and Anahat Singh, as well as the coaches, for their dedication and determination in securing this victory.



India defeated top-seeded Hong Kong by 3-0 in Chennai on Sunday to clinch their maiden World Cup title. This victory highlighted a significant leap for India in the Squash World Cup, surpassing their previous best of a bronze medal in the 2023 edition.



In a post on X, VP Radhakrishnan wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Team India on winning their first-ever Squash World Cup. I congratulate Joshna Chinnappa, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar, Anahat Singh, and the coaches for this tremendous victory. This historic achievement marks a proud moment for the nation and reflects the players' exceptional skill, dedication, and perseverance. The triumph is also a testament to India's consistently strong performance across various sports in recent years. It will inspire a new generation of athletes and further strengthen India's presence in global squash."

