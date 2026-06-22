Varsities and colleges set to face evaluation on fitness measures

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has introduced a 100-mark FIT College Performance Index to rank universities and colleges on their fitness, wellness and student well-being initiatives under the broader ‘Odisha Fitness Mission’.

The Higher Education department will implement a ‘FIT College Programme’ under which every university and college will set up a Central Coordination Committee (CCC) headed by the vice-chancellor or principal to oversee its implementation.

Institutions are also required to appoint a nodal officer and a counselling and wellness coordinator, while student-led bodies such as Sports and Fitness Clubs, Yoga and Wellness Clubs, Mental Health Support Groups, Nutrition Awareness Cells and Adventure Activity Groups must be formed to ensure wider participation.

The move assumes significance at a time when emphasis is being given on yoga and other such activities on campuses to promote a healthy lifestyle among youths.

As per the guidelines issued by the Higher Education department, under the FIT College Performance Index, institutions will be evaluated on 10 parameters such as institutional framework and governance (10 marks), fitness and physical activity implementation (15), yoga and wellness activities (10), sports and competition activities (15), student participation and inclusiveness (10), mental health and counselling support (10), preventive healthcare and lifestyle awareness (10), innovation and campus initiatives (5), infrastructure utilisation (5) and documentation, reporting and outreach (10).

Based on their scores, institutions securing marks in the range of 85 to 100 will be graded as Excellent FIT campus, while those scoring in the range of 70 to 84 marks will be considered very good. Similarly, those scoring in the range of 55-69 will be tagged Good FIT campus while Emerging FIT campus is for those scoring 40-54. Universities and colleges with a score of less than 40 marks will be asked to improve their performance.

The government is also planning to provide special recognition to higher educational institutions (HEIs) under the initiative such as Best FIT University/College, Best Yoga and Wellness Campus, Best Student Participation Model, Best Women Participation Initiative and Best Counselling.

The guidelines place strong emphasis on creating a culture of daily fitness and physical activity through Fit Hour or Fit Week programmes, campus fitness drives, walking and cycling campaigns and optimum utilisation of sports infrastructure.

Colleges have been directed to organise intra-college sports competitions, marathons, cyclothons, runs and house-based tournaments to encourage active participation among students.

Stress has also been laid on mental health and counselling support systems. Institutions have been instructed to organise awareness programmes on emotional wellbeing, stress management, peer support and prevention of anxiety and depression. Colleges will also integrate national mental health services such as Tele-MANAS, and collaborate with recognised health and wellness organisations to strengthen student support mechanisms.

Officials said the initiative aims to transform higher educational institutions into physically active, mentally resilient and socially responsible campuses through a comprehensive framework covering fitness, yoga, sports, counselling, preventive healthcare and lifestyle awareness.

This story has been written by Sudarsan Maharana of The New Indian Express.