UPSC Civil Services Prelims Question Paper 2026: Download General Studies, CSAT here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully concluded the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination 2026 today, May 24. It has conducted the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary exam 2026 for General Studies from 9:30 am to 11:30 am. The UPSC CSAT (paper 2) exam was held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Many candidates who had appeared for the written exam rated the question paper as moderate. In a major shift, UPSC Chairman Dr Ajay Kumar said that the UPSC Civil Services Prelims answer key 2026 pdf will be released after the exam.

Aspirants who didnt gave an attempt for the exam might be curious to check the UPSC Civil Services question papers 2026 for both General Studies and CSAT. The wait is over. We recieived the UPSC CSE question paper 2026 pdf from one of the test takers.

UPSC Civil Services exam analysis 2026

UPSC Civil Services General Studies question paper 2026 pdf - Series D