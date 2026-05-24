UPSC Civil Services Prelims Question Paper 2026: Download General Studies, CSAT here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully concluded the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination 2026 today, May 24. It has conducted the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary exam 2026 for General Studies from 9:30 am to 11:30 am. The UPSC CSAT (paper 2) exam was held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
Many candidates who had appeared for the written exam rated the question paper as moderate. In a major shift, UPSC Chairman Dr Ajay Kumar said that the UPSC Civil Services Prelims answer key 2026 pdf will be released after the exam.
Aspirants who didnt gave an attempt for the exam might be curious to check the UPSC Civil Services question papers 2026 for both General Studies and CSAT. The wait is over. We recieived the UPSC CSE question paper 2026 pdf from one of the test takers.
UPSC Civil Services exam analysis 2026
UPSC Civil Services General Studies question paper 2026 pdf - Series D
UPSC Civil Services CSAT question paper 2026 pdf - Series D
How to download UPSC Civil Services question papers?
Step 1: Open the official portal of UPSC at upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Go to the Previous Question Papers under the Examination tab
Step 3: Navigate to the Civil Services Examination 2026 section
Step 4: Click on the preliminary question papers
Step 5: Download and keep the hard copy of question papers
Candidates must note that the UPSC CSE question papers will be uploaded on the portal after the exam. The question papers shared above are for reference purpose only.