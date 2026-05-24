UPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2026: Check General Studies difficulty level here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has comcluded the Civil Services (Preliminary) General Studies paper 1 exam. It has successfully conducted the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary exam 2026 for General Studies from 9:30 am to 11:30 am. Candidates must note that the UPSC CSAT (paper 2) exam will be held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

As per the initial feedback received from test takers and experts, the UPSC Civil Services General Studies paper 1 was of moderate level. Let's review the UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam analysis 2026 along with good attempt and difficulty level.

UPSC Civil Services answer key 2026 PDF

UPSC Prelims exam analysis 2026

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary exam consists of two compulsory papers – General Studies (Paper 1) and Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT). The GS paper 1 consists a total of 100 questions carrying two marks each. The Paper 2 also knows as CSAT consists of 80 questions with 2.5 marks each. Candidates must note that the CSAT is only a qualifying paper.

As lakhs of candidates appeared for the UPSC Prelims Examination 2026, the vast majority of them are keen to determine their chances of being selected for the subsequent stage—the UPSC Mains Examination 2026.

UPSC Prelims General Studies exam analysis 2026

Many candidates said that the UPSC Prelims General Studies 2026 question paper was moderate. A few said that the Current Affairs questions were straight and direct. Candidates also said that the questions from the Indian National Movement dominated modern history. A few questions were tricky specifically from the political system, public policy, right issues and panchayat raj.

UPSC Paper Analysis 2026: GS paper 1 difficult level