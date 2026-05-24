UPSC Answer Key 2026 PDF Download: Where and how to check General Studies paper 1 answer key?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has succesfully conducted the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 for Paper 1 today, May 24. It has conducted the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary exam 2026 for General Studies (paper 1) from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.

As per the initial feedback, candidates who had appeared for the UPSC CSE Prelims exam said that the exam was of moderate level. The UPSC Civil Services GS question paper was neither tough nor easy. One should note that the UPSC Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) exam will be held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

UPSC Civil Services Exam Analysis 2026

UPSC answer key 2026 pdf

The Commission releases the UPSC answer key 2026 for written exams after declaring the final results including the Civil Services Examination. In a major procedural shift, the Commission has decided to release the provisional answer key for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 after the examination is conducted.

UPSC Chairman Dr Ajay Kumar described the decision as “a new beginning” aimed at improving transparency and communication with candidates.

“For the first time, the Union Public Service Commission will release the Provisional Answer Key for the Civil Services Examination. This initiative reflects the Commission’s ongoing endeavour to bring greater transparency, responsiveness, and timely communication with candidates,” UPSC chairman said.

How to download UPSC Civil Services answer key 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Find the UPSC Civil Services answer key pdf on the homepage under What's New OR navigate to 'Answer Key' under the 'Examination'

Step 3: Select the 'Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025'

Step 4: Clicking on the link will open the UPSC Answer key PDF page

Step 5: Download UPSC answer key 2026 pdf

Step 6: Keep the hard copy of answre key for future need