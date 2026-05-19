UPSC to release provisional answer key for Civil Services Prelims 2026 soon after exam

In a major procedural shift, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that it will release the provisional answer key for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 shortly after the examination is conducted.

The move marks the first time the Commission will publish a provisional answer key before the completion of the entire examination cycle, allowing candidates to raise objections and review answers much earlier than in previous years.

Announcing the reform, UPSC Chairman Dr. Ajay Kumar described the decision as “a new beginning” aimed at improving transparency and communication with candidates.

“For the first time, the Union Public Service Commission will release the Provisional Answer Key for the Civil Services Examination. This initiative reflects the Commission’s ongoing endeavour to bring greater transparency, responsiveness, and timely communication with candidates,” he said.

According to the Commission, candidates will be able to submit representations against the provisional answers through a dedicated “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)” available on the UPSC website.

The objection window will remain open until May 31, 2026, at 6 PM.

Candidates challenging any answer key will be required to indicate the answer they believe is correct, provide a brief explanation, and upload supporting references from three authentic academic or authoritative sources.

UPSC said all objections received will be examined by teams of subject experts before the final answer key is published.

“The policy aims to make the examination process more participative while upholding its sanctity, integrity, and merit-based framework,” Dr. Kumar added.

The Commission said the reform addresses a long-standing demand from aspirants seeking earlier publication of answer keys and greater transparency in the examination process.

Traditionally, UPSC released official answer keys only after the final results of the Civil Services Examination cycle were declared, often many months after the preliminary examination.

The Civil Services Examination remains one of India’s most competitive recruitment examinations, with lakhs of candidates appearing each year for entry into services including the IAS, IPS, IFS, and other central civil services.