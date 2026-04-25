Tipra Motha Party chief pledges complete overhaul of education infra in tribal council areas

Agartala: Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Saturday promised to "completely overhaul" the education infrastructure in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas.
According to the northeastern state's education department, Tripura's 340 schools with a single teacher are under the TTAADC as of September 2025.
A week after the TMP registered a landslide victory in the Tripura tribal council elections, winning 24 of the 28 seats, its supremo said in a Facebook post that during the poll campaign, he had seen barefoot tribal students in torn uniforms going to schools that did not have adequate teachers.
"I promise to completely overhaul the education system to ensure quality education for all tribal students. We have begun preparing a draft education policy for a qualitative change in education," he said.
Debbarma assured people that the tribal council will also set up a coaching centre at Khumulwng, the headquarters of TTAADC, to provide training to UPSC and state civil services aspirants.
The TMP chief stated the new tribal council will also ensure drinking water in all tribal hamlets, where the "basic needs remain unfulfilled".
"The TMP-governed tribal council will introduce a transparent recruitment policy to provide a level playing field to all job aspirants. There will be no recruitment without advertisements in local media and proper interviews," he said.
The TMP chief also made a commitment to establishing a modern sports coaching centre at Khumulwng to provide proper guidance to the tribal youth who are interested in sports.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.