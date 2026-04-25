Tipra Motha Party chief pledges complete overhaul of education infra in tribal council areas

Agartala: Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Saturday promised to "completely overhaul" the education infrastructure in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas.

According to the northeastern state's education department, Tripura's 340 schools with a single teacher are under the TTAADC as of September 2025.

A week after the TMP registered a landslide victory in the Tripura tribal council elections, winning 24 of the 28 seats, its supremo said in a Facebook post that during the poll campaign, he had seen barefoot tribal students in torn uniforms going to schools that did not have adequate teachers.