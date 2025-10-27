Teen innovator’s smart insulin pen offers hope for elderly diabetics

For many elderly diabetics, daily insulin injections become harder to manage with age-related cognitive decline. Missed doses or incorrect timing can lead to serious complications. Current solutions often fail to meet the needs of older patients in a way that is respectful of their autonomy.

Eighteen-year-old Agastya Karthikeya Sivanandan, a student at Inventure Academy, Bengaluru, took it upon himself to address this issue after observing his grandfather struggle with diabetes management. Diabetes, often considered a lifestyle disease, can be especially tricky for the elderly to navigate, as with time, the medication and the amount of treatment and care involved can increase significantly. Upon realising this, Agastya decided to address this concern through a device of his creation, focusing on safety, reliability, and user-friendliness.

His flagship project, a smart insulin pen with in-built reminder capability, is designed to make diabetes care simpler for the elderly. The device tracks dosage and timing and emits an audible alert if not docked for up to five minutes. This feature reduces the risk of missed doses and improves medication adherence. In scenarios where insulin can be an especially life-saving chemical, this device will ease the process of finding one’s pen. The design is straightforward, focused on user experience, and tailored for elderly patients. Devices created specifically for this demographic are uncommon and often overlooked, especially for chronic conditions like diabetes.

The project grew out of Agastya’s goal to help his grandfather maintain autonomy over his own health. "It was difficult to watch someone who was once so independent lose confidence because of memory lapses," he says. "I wanted to design something that would allow him and others to stay in charge of their health without feeling dependent on others."

What started as a personal effort has grown into a device with practical application. The smart insulin pen, named AKSmart Pen after Agastya and his grandfather (both share the initials AKS), has already earned him a CREST Gold Award from the British Science Association. It is currently patent-pending, with his name recently listed in the national Intellectual Property journal.

Agastya’s work on diabetes care extends beyond the device. His independent research explores new therapeutic approaches aimed at safer and more accessible diabetes management, highlighting his interest in combining science with its application. He is also active in public science communication.

Through his Instagram handle (@life_in_molecules_ ), he explains key biochemistry concepts to a youth audience. One segment, the “CGM Challenge,” shows how diet and lifestyle choices affect blood glucose levels in real time. The channel has received over 10,000 views and continues to grow as a science education platform.

The AKSmart Pen represents a focused attempt to address a clear gap in elderly healthcare. As Agastya prepares the device for wider clinical validation, he hopes it will support older patients in managing their condition with greater independence and confidence. His approach demonstrates how targeted innovation, informed by personal experience and supported by scientific research, can create practical solutions to everyday health challenges.