Student body advocates education rooted in Indian values

BHUBANESWAR: National president of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Raghuraj Kishore Tiwari on Wednesday said that ABVP firmly believes that country’s education system should be rooted in Indian philosophy and values, paving the way for an integrated educational framework that ensures holistic and comprehensive development of the younger generation.

Addressing the one day central working committee meeting at the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University here, Tiwari said that to determine the future direction of the organisation, it is extremely important to review the previous years and assess the current circumstances.