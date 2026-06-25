Mayurbhanj’s second agricultural university project remains stalled despite foundation stone being laid

Baripada: The proposal to establish Odisha’s second agricultural university in Mayurbhanj continues to remain in limbo, with the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) second campus at Jamda yet to show significant progress despite the foundation stone being laid nearly two years ago.
The previous BJD government had announced the setting up of a second agricultural university in Mayurbhanj and had also sanctioned funds for the project. However, following the change of government after the 2024 elections, the initiative appears to have slowed down, with no clear timeline or concrete direction announced so far.
On February 4, the President of India laid the foundation stone for the second OUAT campus at Jamda in the Bamanghati subdivision. However, officials have made limited progress beyond land transfer, leading to growing concerns among locals that administrative delays could eventually result in the project being shifted elsewhere.
Mayurbhanj, which is home to the Similipal Biosphere Reserve, is regarded as an agriculturally rich district. Farmers in the region cultivate a wide range of crops including paddy, maize, potatoes, groundnuts, onions, and several vegetables. The district’s climate is also considered suitable for diverse agricultural production, making it a strong candidate for hosting Odisha’s second agricultural and technical university.
At present, Odisha has only one agricultural university, the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology in Bhubaneswar, established in 1962, even as several other Indian states operate multiple such institutions.
The district has around 301,500 hectares of cultivable land, of which approximately 295,700 hectares are under cultivation. Along with major crops like paddy, farmers also grow millets, jute, cotton, turmeric, mangoes, flowers, spices, potatoes, garlic, and ginger, supported by available irrigation facilities.
Intellectual Bhanu Mitra Acharya said the establishment of an agricultural and technical university in Mayurbhanj would significantly benefit farmers, strengthen agricultural research, and improve crop productivity in the region. He urged both the district administration and state government to address pending issues through dialogue and ensure timely execution of the project.
Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra stated that the government is aware of public demands regarding the project and will give the matter due consideration.