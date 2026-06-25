Mayurbhanj’s second agricultural university project remains stalled despite foundation stone being laid

Baripada: The proposal to establish Odisha’s second agricultural university in Mayurbhanj continues to remain in limbo, with the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) second campus at Jamda yet to show significant progress despite the foundation stone being laid nearly two years ago.

The previous BJD government had announced the setting up of a second agricultural university in Mayurbhanj and had also sanctioned funds for the project. However, following the change of government after the 2024 elections, the initiative appears to have slowed down, with no clear timeline or concrete direction announced so far.