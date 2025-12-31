Scramble to bring education under single regulator, AI push mark 2025

New Delhi: Sweeping policy pushes, AI-backed transformation of education, and debate over student well-being against a backdrop of suicides among them marked the education sector over the year.

Five years after the adoption of the National Education Policy (NEP), the Centre moved to translate longstanding proposals into law, betted on AI to boost learning, and confronted enduring challenges around examinations and student mental health.

The latest development was the progress on the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill, envisioned to overhaul governance of tertiary education by replacing multiple regulators with a unified authority.